Dr. Jacqueline Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Dean, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Albuquerque Center Rheumatology1617 University Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 341-4148
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Dean for 15 years and she is always involved and concerned. Great doctor.
About Dr. Jacqueline Dean, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.