Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.

Dr. Cohn works at Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD
    1521 S Staples St Ste 801, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 (361) 888-5794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Cohn's since the early 1990's. I had had Grave's disease before we moved to the area & continued to have all kinds of female issues even after my thyroid was destroyed with nuclear meds. Finally when my local gynecologist gave up, he sent me to Dr. Cohn. She's been my number 1 doctor ever since, always the first & the best to send me to the appropriate doctor with issues out of her field...broken bones, heart issues, stomach issues, etc. She is a friend who took time to help me when my mother died. She's direct, no frills, but goes above & beyond to keep her patients healthy! If you need her, she returns calls, very much out of the ordinary with the newbies! God bless her for caring & abiding by her oath! One of a kind!L
    Linda from AP — Jul 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851378863
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohn works at Dr. Jacqueline Cohn, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cohn’s profile.

    Dr. Cohn has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

