Dr. Jacqueline Co, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Co, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX.
Co. Eyecare Associates & Surgery Center PA1381 Lake Park Way Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 680-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My experience with Dr. Ko is that she is a brilliant ophthalmologist and surgeon. Admittedly, she can be quick, even perhaps sometimes terse, to explain simple or common procedures. Imagine perhaps asking Michelangelo how to paint a house. That said, my experience is that if you ask her to slow down, she is happy to explain things to you, and you get the counsel of the woman whom other ophthalmologists turn to when they have questions. I consider us lucky to have such a capable surgeon here in the Dallas suburbs. If you need the best of the best, go to Dr. Ko.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
