Pediatrics
Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Chan works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Constipation
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Hair Loss
Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Lactose Intolerance
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency

May 12, 2022
Dr. Chan is an awesome doctor for kids she is very sweet and she really listens and explains information very well about her patients I really enjoy taking my son to see her..
S. Archie — May 12, 2022
About Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD

  Pediatrics
  English
  Female
  1356735914
  Children's Hospital of The University of Illinois
  Mount Sinai Childrens Hospital
  University of Santo Tomas, Manila
  Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
  Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Jacqueline Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Chan works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA.

Dr. Chan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

