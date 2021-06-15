Dr. Jacqueline Cash, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Cash, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Cash, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lebanon, NH. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey.
Dr. Cash works at
Locations
-
1
Osofsky, Sabatelle, and Patel1 Court St Ste 270, Lebanon, NH 03766 Directions (603) 448-1830
-
2
Gentle Dental Concord410 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-1851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cash?
I am a coward when it comes to a dentist, but Dr.Cash and Monie made me feel safe.
About Dr. Jacqueline Cash, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1508063272
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cash accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.