Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carrasco was clear and concise with what she was going to do in surgery, She gave of her time to explain everything clearly.
About Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336148410
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eye Infections and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
