See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Carrasco works at Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eye Infections and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz
    840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Eye Infections
Migraine
Eyelid Disorders
Eye Infections
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Carrasco?

Aug 31, 2022
Dr Carrasco was clear and concise with what she was going to do in surgery, She gave of her time to explain everything clearly.
— Aug 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carrasco to family and friends

Dr. Carrasco's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Carrasco

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD.

About Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1336148410
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Wills Eye Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carrasco works at Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carrasco’s profile.

Dr. Carrasco has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eye Infections and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.