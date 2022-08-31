Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Carrasco, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Carrasco works at Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eye Infections and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

