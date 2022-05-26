Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bush works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.