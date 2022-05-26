Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, staff is very friendly, my provider decisions was on point.
About Dr. Jacqueline Bush, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174596241
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bush has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bush speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.