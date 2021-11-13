Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAEN / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Boutrouille works at Addiction and Recovery Solution in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.