Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAEN / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Boutrouille works at Addiction and Recovery Solution in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive MedPsych Systems
    7880 N University Dr Ste 303, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 340-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening
Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 13, 2021
    I had extreme anxiety, actually a phobia, about upcoming surgery. She listened to my concerns and prescribed me medication that put me at ease within a few days. By the time I had my surgery I was calm and totally confident.
    Paul — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447295886
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CAEN / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Boutrouille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boutrouille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boutrouille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boutrouille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boutrouille works at Addiction and Recovery Solution in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boutrouille’s profile.

    Dr. Boutrouille has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutrouille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutrouille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutrouille.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutrouille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutrouille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

