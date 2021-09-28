Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Berenson, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Berenson works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.