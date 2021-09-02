Dr. Jacqueline Belen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Belen, DO
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Belen, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Belen works at
Locations
Sonoran Medical Centers19875 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 581-8998
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so happy that I found Doctor Belen a few years ago. She is always attentive, kind, understanding, and empathetic. She is also extremely good with communication. I have messaged her many times through the patient portal and she always responds in a timely manner and always addresses my questions and concerns. It’s so important to trust your providers and I trust Dr Belen.
About Dr. Jacqueline Belen, DO
- Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1801838016
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belen has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belen speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Belen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belen.
