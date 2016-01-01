Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Barrientos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ponce Med School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Barrientos works at Northwell Health CLL Research and Treatment Program in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.