Dr. Jacqueline Barrientos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Barrientos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ponce Med School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health CLL Research and Treatment Program410 Lakeville Rd Ste 212, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 470-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Barrientos, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396801031
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
- Yale U-Yale New Haven Hosp
- Mayaguez Med Ctr, Ponce School Med
- Ponce Med School
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrientos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrientos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrientos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrientos has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrientos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barrientos speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrientos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrientos.
