Dr. Ansell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Ansell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Ansell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Dr. Ansell works at
Locations
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center489 State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-0558
Neurology Associates498 Essex St Ste 105, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-0558
TLC Family Footcare1735 Haynes St, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 436-6031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Ansell, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750357042
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansell.
