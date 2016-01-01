See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Bangor, ME
Dr. Jacqueline Ansell, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (4)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Ansell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.

Dr. Ansell works at Vascular Care Of Maine in Bangor, ME with other offices in Clarksville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
    489 State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 947-0558
    Neurology Associates
    498 Essex St Ste 105, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 947-0558
    TLC Family Footcare
    1735 Haynes St, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 436-6031
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Aneurysm

Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jacqueline Ansell, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750357042
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ansell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ansell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

