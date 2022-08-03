See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Jacquelin Holubka, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacquelin Holubka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Holubka works at Howard Holtz, M.D., LLC in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard Holtz LLC
    1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 205, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 669-9797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Diarrhea
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension
Diarrhea
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension

Diarrhea
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Syncope
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Jacquelin Holubka, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1174577373
Education & Certifications

  • University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
  • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Holubka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Holubka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Holubka works at Howard Holtz, M.D., LLC in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Holubka’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holubka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holubka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holubka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holubka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

