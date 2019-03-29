Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labarre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD
Dr. Jacque Labarre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Doctors For Women8001 Youree Dr Ste 900, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 797-0101
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Labarre is such a wonderful doctor with a lovely bedside manner. He always listens intently and never makes me feel like he is rushed to get out of the room. I go once a year and he always remembers me with specifics from the year before so I know he cares about my concerns. If I do have to call his office in between visits, my calls are returned promptly and professionally. I have used him for years and love him and the people at his office.
- Lsu Medical Center
- Lsu-Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
Dr. Labarre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labarre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Labarre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labarre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labarre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labarre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.