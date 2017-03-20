Dr. Jacqualynne McFarlane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarlane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqualynne McFarlane, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqualynne McFarlane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. McFarlane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peninsula Institute for Community Health Inc.9294 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23607 Directions (757) 223-7001
-
2
Stoneybrook Physicians15425 Warwick Blvd Ste H, Newport News, VA 23608 Directions (757) 874-8400
-
3
48th Street Physicians4714 Marshall Ave, Newport News, VA 23607 Directions (757) 380-8709
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFarlane?
I was very impressed with Dr. McFarlane. She put me at ease from the start and was very generous with her time and knowledge with me if my case. She informed me of all my options concerning my diagnosis and gave me plenty of time to make a decision all the way to the very hour of my surgery. Dr. McFarlane has excellent surgical skill with a scalpel as well. I would and have already recommended her to any woman in need of her services.
About Dr. Jacqualynne McFarlane, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821289182
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarlane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarlane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarlane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarlane works at
Dr. McFarlane has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarlane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarlane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarlane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarlane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarlane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.