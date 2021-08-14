Overview

Dr. Jacoby Spittler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farrell, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Spittler works at UPMC Magee Womens Specialty Services in Farrell, PA with other offices in Lewes, DE, New Castle, PA and Rehoboth Beach, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.