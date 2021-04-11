Dr. Jacobo Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacobo Varon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacobo Varon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
Dr. Varon works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery4817 Bissonnet St, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 790-9090Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varon?
Excellent surgeon with tremendous experience and impeccable reputation. The results of surgery are amazing as well as the overall experience with his office Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jacobo Varon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1669480919
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varon works at
Dr. Varon speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.