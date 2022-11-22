Dr. Jacobo Futran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacobo Futran, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacobo Futran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Anthony Commentucci MD970 N Broadway Ste 312, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 968-4695
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacobo Futran, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1508975640
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
