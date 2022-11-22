Overview

Dr. Jacobo Futran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Futran works at JACOBO FUTRAN MD in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.