Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobo Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacobo Cruz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Natl de Colombia, Bogota and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Cruz works at
Locations
Jacobo A Cruz MD4400 Bayou Blvd Ste 51, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 484-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cruz is a truly gifted practitioner - he has what cannot be taught or learned in a formal education. Raw knowledge, anyone can gain by a fine education but Dr. Cruz has the innate character of a compassionate humanitarian caregiver which cannot be said of all professionals in this field. Having bumped into more than a few during my painful 40+ year struggle, I speak from direct experience. Fortunately for myself and other patients, Dr. Cruz uses his life long pursuit of gaining further understanding & knowledge by filtering it through what is an exceptional and importantly autonomous intelligence, tempered by common sense and real life experience. It has made all the difference to me and I often think of how lucky I am to have such a brilliant, humble, compassionate doctor as part of my brain health care and treatment team. Thank you, so very much Brenda for getting me on the schedule and all you do is appreciated and noticed.
About Dr. Jacobo Cruz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043301518
Education & Certifications
- U Natl de Colombia, Bogota
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
