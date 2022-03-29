Overview

Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Zeiders III works at ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.