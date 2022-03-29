Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeiders III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Zeiders III works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste B-105, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 398-9911Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida Pediatric Otolaryngology1505 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 888-8997
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeiders III?
Brought my child in to see Dr Zeiders. Virtually no wait, the doctor was not rushed, he asked us all questions, had great bedside manner and explained us everything as he went through. My child felt comfortable, was not scared and even left there with a gift! And staff was very accommodating too.
About Dr. Jacob Zeiders III, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 22 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1356455612
Education & Certifications
- All Children's Hospital
- University of South Florida
- Royal College of Surgeons
- Johns Hopkins University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeiders III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeiders III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeiders III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeiders III works at
Dr. Zeiders III has seen patients for Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeiders III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeiders III speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeiders III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeiders III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeiders III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeiders III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.