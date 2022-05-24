Overview

Dr. Jacob Yunker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Yunker works at Dr. Black's Eye Associates in New Albany, IN with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN, Scottsburg, IN and Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.