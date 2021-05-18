See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Coon Rapids, MN
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL

Dr. Yetzer works at The Dental Specialists in Coon Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Dental Specialists - Coon Rapids
    9145 Springbrook Dr NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stomach Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Stomach Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland

Treatment frequency



Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2021
    I have never in my life met a Doctor like Dr. Jacob Yetzer. He is truly heaven sent. He is fast and efficient, makes sure you are comfortable and takes your worries away. Very intelligent & compassionate doctor !
    Dayla Tursso — May 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD
    About Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588823983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
    Residency
    • University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Yetzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yetzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yetzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yetzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yetzer works at The Dental Specialists in Coon Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dr. Yetzer’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yetzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yetzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yetzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yetzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

