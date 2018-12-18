See All Vascular Surgeons in Beavercreek, OH
Vascular Surgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Yannetta III works at DAYTON VASCULAR ASSOCIATES in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Troy, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark R. Gazall D.o. LLC
    2141 N Fairfield Rd Ste B, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 458-0085
  2. 2
    Kettering Health Dayton
    405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 723-3232
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Associates of S W Ohio Inc
    8701 Troy Pike Ste 40B, Dayton, OH 45424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 461-5003
  4. 4
    Kettering Physician Network Urology
    600 W Main St Ste 330, Troy, OH 45373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 458-0085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Kettering Health Troy
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Iliac Aneurysm
Ischemic Colitis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Varicose Veins
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Abdominal Pain
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Embolism
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Bypass
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Secondary Hypertension
Thyroid Nodule
Varicose Vein Procedure
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Venous Compression
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Cancer
Bunion Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Venous Sclerotherapy
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2018
    The best vascular surgeon ever, the most caring and compassionate human being who takes the time to listen. I’ve had concerns about other family members and he’s reassured me about them. I’ve never felt rushed during an appointment by him or his office staff. Wait time may be longer than normal but if you want to talk to your doctor, expect it.
    Lynn in Beavercreek , OH — Dec 18, 2018
    About Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992873046
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
    • General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yannetta III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yannetta III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yannetta III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yannetta III has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yannetta III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yannetta III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yannetta III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yannetta III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yannetta III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

