Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO
Overview
Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Yannetta III works at
Locations
Mark R. Gazall D.o. LLC2141 N Fairfield Rd Ste B, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 458-0085
Kettering Health Dayton405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3232MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Orthopedic Associates of S W Ohio Inc8701 Troy Pike Ste 40B, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 461-5003
Kettering Physician Network Urology600 W Main St Ste 330, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 458-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Kettering Health Troy
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best vascular surgeon ever, the most caring and compassionate human being who takes the time to listen. I’ve had concerns about other family members and he’s reassured me about them. I’ve never felt rushed during an appointment by him or his office staff. Wait time may be longer than normal but if you want to talk to your doctor, expect it.
About Dr. Jacob Yannetta III, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992873046
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
- General Surgery and General Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yannetta III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yannetta III accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yannetta III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yannetta III has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yannetta III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yannetta III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yannetta III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yannetta III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yannetta III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.