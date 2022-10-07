Dr. Widroff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Widroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Widroff, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Widroff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Psych & Counseling Assoc47 Maple St Ste 401, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (914) 582-6218
-
2
Healthcare Providers LLC53 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 306-8086
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widroff?
Dr Widroff is knowledgeable, and unapologetically honest with his patients. He has helped treat me while others couldn’t. I would recommend
About Dr. Jacob Widroff, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376764928
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widroff works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Widroff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.