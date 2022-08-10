Dr. Jacob Vella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Vella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Vella, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vella works at
Locations
The Center for Pain - East Location488 SAINT LUKES DR, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 288-7808
The Center for Pain - South Location2065 E South Blvd Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 288-7808Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
The Center for Pain - Prattville Location660 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste E, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 288-7808Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
The Center for Pain - Auburn/Opelika Location3320 Skyway Dr Ste 701, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 288-7808Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional... prompt and curious..ALL Staff.. Thank you Angelicia Griffin
About Dr. Jacob Vella, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Vella works at
