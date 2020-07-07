Overview

Dr. Jacob Vargo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Olive Branch, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine.



Dr. Vargo works at Memphis Children's Clinic MD in Olive Branch, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.