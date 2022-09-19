Dr. Jacob Vadakekalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vadakekalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Vadakekalam, MD
Dr. Jacob Vadakekalam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U.
Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
fast friendly and informative
About Dr. Jacob Vadakekalam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- U Wis
- Mayo Grad Sch
- St Johns MC
- St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vadakekalam has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vadakekalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
