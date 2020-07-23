Dr. Jacob Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Unger, MD
Dr. Jacob Unger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Maxwell Aesthetics2020 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 703-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Dr Unger was part of my treatment team for breast cancer. I would highly recommend him for anyone facing this condition and requiring surgery. Dr Unger is a great surgeon. He explains exactly what’s going on what’s going to happen and what to expect. He is very kind and compassionate his office staff are great. To receive a diagnosis of breast cancer can turn your world upside down and it’s wonderful to have a surgeon that is understanding of the situation and the anxiety that one might have going through this process. I am so fortunate to have had Dr Unger as part of my treatment team.
About Dr. Jacob Unger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023245602
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Plastic Surgery
