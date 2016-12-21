Dr. Jacob Tony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Tony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Tony, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Tony works at
Locations
-
1
Unitypoint Clinic Neurology - Methodist Atrium900 Main St Ste 250, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 672-4522
- 2 600 S 13th St Ste F, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 353-0744
-
3
Methodist Medical Center of Illinois221 NE GLEN OAK AVE, Peoria, IL 61636 Directions (309) 672-4522
Hospital Affiliations
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tony?
I am a patient of Dr Jacob Tony. He has given me excellent care.
About Dr. Jacob Tony, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1881815488
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Johns Hospital
- University Of Birmingham and Keele University
- St Johns Med Coll-Bangalore U
- Kuriakose Elias College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tony has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tony works at
Dr. Tony has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.