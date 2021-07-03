Dr. Jacob Tauber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Tauber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Tauber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Jacob E Tauber MD A Professional9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 401, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 273-1003
- 2 501 S 1st Ave Ste L, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (310) 273-1003
Arash Alborzi MD Inc1505 Wilson Ter Ste 310, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 502-1130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome orthopedist. Dr. Tauber has treated my family and I. He is an excellent physician and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jacob Tauber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
