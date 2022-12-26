See All Oncologists in Hollywood, FL
Oncology
4.5 (78)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Tangir works at The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 602-9723
    The Center for Gynecologic Oncology
    12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 302, Miramar, FL 33027 (954) 602-9723
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cysts
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hypertension
Mastodynia
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cancer Counseling
Cervical Dysplasia
Chemotherapy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometrial Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Female Infertility
Gonorrhea Infections
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
In-Office Urodynamic Testing
Miscarriages
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Abscess
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 26, 2022
    Dr. Tangir is very professional, and a great human being. God continue blessing him , so that he continue using his wisdom with his patients.
    Taimi Castellanos — Dec 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD
    Oncology
    English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    1245225762
    Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
    Yale New Haven Hosp
    Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tangir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tangir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tangir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tangir has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tangir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

