Overview

Dr. Jacob Tangir, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tangir works at The Center for Gynecologic Oncology, LLC in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.