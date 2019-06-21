See All Pediatricians in Garden Grove, CA
Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD

Pediatrics
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Sweidan works at Pediatrics & Neonatology Medical Group of Orange County, Inc. in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA, Anaheim, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrity and Care Pediatrics
    12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 713, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 537-6595
  2. 2
    Strong Families Medical Group
    2222 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 542-1331
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Anaheim
    1491 E La Palma Ave Ste B, Anaheim, CA 92805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 535-3330
  4. 4
    Kids 1st Clinic
    529 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-1344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Vitamin D Deficiency
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Vitamin D Deficiency
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 21, 2019
    my 4 children have been seen by Dr. Sweidan since 2003 and i have no complains he makes sure all my concerns are covered
    Luz in Garden Grove, CA — Jun 21, 2019
    About Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
