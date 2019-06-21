Overview

Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sweidan works at Pediatrics & Neonatology Medical Group of Orange County, Inc. in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA, Anaheim, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.