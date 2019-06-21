Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Sweidan works at
Locations
Integrity and Care Pediatrics12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 713, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-6595
Strong Families Medical Group2222 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 542-1331Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Anaheim1491 E La Palma Ave Ste B, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 535-3330
Kids 1st Clinic529 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (714) 979-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
my 4 children have been seen by Dr. Sweidan since 2003 and i have no complains he makes sure all my concerns are covered
About Dr. Jacob Sweidan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265494835
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
