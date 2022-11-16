Overview

Dr. Jacob Stueve, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University



Dr. Stueve works at Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.