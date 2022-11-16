Dr. Jacob Stueve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stueve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Stueve, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Stueve, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Stueve works at
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City3651 College Blvd Ste 100B, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 362-0031Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Charles R Kimes, DDS9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 362-0031
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stueve was very friendly, professional, and explained my injury, and the surgery in great detail. He fully explained the complex surgery for my torn rotator cuff tendons. He also detailed the recovery and the future of my shoulder, following the surgery. I will definitely have him perform the surgery next year.
About Dr. Jacob Stueve, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235263013
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stueve has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stueve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stueve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stueve has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stueve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stueve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stueve.
