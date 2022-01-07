Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Stein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Redemption Psychiatry, LLC12424 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 471-8560Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tulane School Department of Psychiatry1440 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-4272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
He was compassionate while still very clinical and helped get me on the right path.
About Dr. Jacob Stein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1104244300
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.