Dr. Jacob Steiger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Steiger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery1001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 499-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steiger had such an outstanding bedside manner that I canceled my appointment for a second opinion. I was immediately comfortable despite never having any plastic surgery prior to this. He has golden hands. I am extremely satisfied with my results. I’m 72 and everyone tells me that I look like 60 and that this is the best, most natural face lift that they’ve ever seen. Now I look as young as I feel. I didn’t have any pain. My skin has been rejuvenated from the CO2 treatment. I was totally alert after the surgery and went home. Pre-surgery and post-surgery instructions were comprehensive. The nurses, Luz, and Meghan were very supportive, as was Kerianne, and all of the office staff, including Penny. Dr. Steiger upgraded his ventilation system during the pandemic. This made me comfortable to undergo surgery during the Covid surge in June.
About Dr. Jacob Steiger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Steiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiger speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiger.
