Dr. Jacob Steiger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Jacob Steiger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Steiger works at Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery
    Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery
1001 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432
(561) 499-9339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Skin Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Steiger had such an outstanding bedside manner that I canceled my appointment for a second opinion. I was immediately comfortable despite never having any plastic surgery prior to this. He has golden hands. I am extremely satisfied with my results. I’m 72 and everyone tells me that I look like 60 and that this is the best, most natural face lift that they’ve ever seen. Now I look as young as I feel. I didn’t have any pain. My skin has been rejuvenated from the CO2 treatment. I was totally alert after the surgery and went home. Pre-surgery and post-surgery instructions were comprehensive. The nurses, Luz, and Meghan were very supportive, as was Kerianne, and all of the office staff, including Penny. Dr. Steiger upgraded his ventilation system during the pandemic. This made me comfortable to undergo surgery during the Covid surge in June.
    Nancy M — Aug 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Steiger, MD
    About Dr. Jacob Steiger, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1982760849
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospital
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology
