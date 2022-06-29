Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO
Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Star Orthopaedics79200 Corporate Center Dr Ste 104, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 972-4580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
STAR Orthopaedics39830 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 972-4580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Great attitude, excellent bedside manner, something you don't get in today's world very often! Forthright, caring and knowledgeable. GREAT experience! Best Physical Therapy services as well! THANK YOU Dr. Spencer for your kindness, caring and compassion!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Aria Jefferson Health 3b Orthopaedic Institute
- Jersey City Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- San Diego State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spencer speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.