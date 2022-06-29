See All Orthopedic Surgeons in La Quinta, CA
Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Spencer works at West Coast Foot And Ankle Center in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Star Orthopaedics
    79200 Corporate Center Dr Ste 104, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 972-4580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    STAR Orthopaedics
    39830 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 972-4580
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346565793
    Education & Certifications

    • Aria Jefferson Health 3b Orthopaedic Institute
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • San Diego State University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Spencer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spencer accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.