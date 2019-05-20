Overview

Dr. Jacob Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Smith works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.