Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Silverstone works at Restorative Foot and Ankle Center in North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Restorative Foot and Ankle Center
    12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 304, North Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 397-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Careplus
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 09, 2021
    I saw Dr. Silverstone for 4 months, and his amazing Medical Intelligence healed my foot issue, which I have been dealing with for years. He was punctual on the appointment time for every visit. He was very communicative, friendly, and professional, which provided great patient comfort during treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Silverstone.
    Mario R. — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1952555948
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverstone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverstone works at Restorative Foot and Ankle Center in North Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Silverstone’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

