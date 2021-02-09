Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Restorative Foot and Ankle Center12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 304, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 397-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Careplus
- CareSource
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Self Pay
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Silverstone for 4 months, and his amazing Medical Intelligence healed my foot issue, which I have been dealing with for years. He was punctual on the appointment time for every visit. He was very communicative, friendly, and professional, which provided great patient comfort during treatment. I highly recommend Dr. Silverstone.
About Dr. Jacob Silverstone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1952555948
Education & Certifications
- North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
