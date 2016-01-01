Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Seymour, DO
Overview
Dr. Jacob Seymour, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Seymour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbus Arthritis Center1211 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 486-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seymour?
About Dr. Jacob Seymour, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1396139283
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour works at
Dr. Seymour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.