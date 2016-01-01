Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Medical School
Dr. Sellon works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Sports Medicine565 1st Ave Sw, Rochester, MN 55902 Directions (507) 405-2940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sellon?
About Dr. Jacob Sellon, MD
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1902892896
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Medical School
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sellon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.