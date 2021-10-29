Dr. Jacob Seiter, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Seiter, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jacob Seiter, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Russellville, AR.
Locations
My Dentist230 N ELMIRA AVE, Russellville, AR 72802 Directions (479) 307-4433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved Dr. Seiter and his staff.
About Dr. Jacob Seiter, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seiter accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiter.
