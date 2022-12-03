Dr. Jacob Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Scott, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Health4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Fremont Office230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 DirectionsThursday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor, helpful and knowledgeable. Keeps up with everything wrong with me.
About Dr. Jacob Scott, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033309380
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
