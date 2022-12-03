Overview

Dr. Jacob Scott, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.