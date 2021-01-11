Overview

Dr. Jacob Schwarz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Schwarz works at Practice in Nashville, TN with other offices in Smithville, TN, Camden, TN, Lawrenceburg, TN and Winchester, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.