Dr. Jacob Rotmensch, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Rotmensch works at University Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excision of Cervix and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.