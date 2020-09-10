See All Interventional Cardiologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Dr. Rosenstein works at N TX Neurosurgical Consultants in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    N TX Neurosurgical Consultants
    800 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 467-5551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • USMD Hospital at Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 10, 2020
    Dr. Rosenstein has done 2 spine fusions on me. This man is a miracle worker! If you want to be fixed you need to see Dr. Rosenstein. It's scary to go through spine surgery but I promise you he takes all of the precautions available to protect you while you are in surgery. I hope you find relief, I've been pain free in my lower back for almost 7 years now. He saved my life!
    Steve Schneider — Sep 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD
    About Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1376548396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Natl Hosp/Queens Sq
    Internship
    • Uthsd/Parkland Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein works at N TX Neurosurgical Consultants in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosenstein’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

