Overview

Dr. Jacob Rosenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at D Jacob Rosenbaum MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.