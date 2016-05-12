Dr. Jacob Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Rosenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
D Jacob Rosenbaum MD PC1310 48th St Ste 207, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 436-8988
- 2 1316 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 436-8988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacob Rosaenbaum saved my eyesight after a sudden attack of Glaucoma came out of nowhere. I called him on a Sunday,not knowing him yet, and he immediately came to his office in Brooklyn from his home in Riverdale just to to treat me. I will never forget his kindness and expert medical care. He now has the well deserved pleasure of having his son Dr Raphael, also an expert Opthalmologist, join him in his practice. Moses L. Schwab
About Dr. Jacob Rosenbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, German
- 1235248311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenbaum speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.