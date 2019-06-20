Overview

Dr. Jacob Roberts, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Saint Mary Mercy Bariatric Cent in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.