Dr. Rand accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob Rand, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Rand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Jacob Rand M D525 E 68th St Ste F715, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacob Rand, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164531828
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rand has seen patients for Myeloma and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rand speaks Spanish.
