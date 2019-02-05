Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Bear River Valley Hospital, Logan Regional Hospital and Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pugsley works at
Locations
-
1
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Tremonton905 N 1000 W, Tremonton, UT 84337 Directions (435) 254-5755
-
3
Alpine Orthopedic Specialists1030 Medical Dr Ste B, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 254-5754
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Bear River Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
- Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pugsley?
Hard to find someone that you feel cares about you and your recovery personally, but he does. I'm really relieved that he is helping with my care.
About Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1902065824
Education & Certifications
- Saint Josephs Medical Center
- Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugsley works at
Dr. Pugsley has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.