Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Bear River Valley Hospital, Logan Regional Hospital and Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Pugsley works at Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan in Logan, UT with other offices in Tremonton, UT and Brigham City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan
    2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Tremonton
    905 N 1000 W, Tremonton, UT 84337
    Alpine Orthopedic Specialists
    1030 Medical Dr Ste B, Brigham City, UT 84302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham City Community Hospital
  • Cache Valley Hospital
  • Bear River Valley Hospital
  • Logan Regional Hospital
  • Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Feb 05, 2019
    Hard to find someone that you feel cares about you and your recovery personally, but he does. I'm really relieved that he is helping with my care.
    JR in Brigham — Feb 05, 2019
    About Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1902065824
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Josephs Medical Center
    • Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Pugsley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pugsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pugsley has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

