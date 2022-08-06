Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas University Medical Center and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Locations
University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 214-3341Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
UH Portage Medical Center Specialty Clinic6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (440) 214-3341Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Medical Center11000 Euclid Ave # Lakeside Fl 7, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000
Geneva Hospital Surgery Clinic870 W Main St # 200, Geneva, OH 44041 Directions (440) 214-3341Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Petrosky saved my life. I was on my way to immobility due to my size, but I was afraid of the surgery. When I had a gallbladder attack, he sat me down and gave me all of the details that I needed to understand that the surgery was my best option. He worked with me for 6 months to lose 110 lbs and then I had the surgery and lost another 160 lbs. I am a different person and I have a whole new life. And I owe it all to him.
About Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Kansas University Medical Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.