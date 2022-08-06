See All General Surgeons in Chardon, OH
Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD

General Surgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kansas University Medical Center and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

Dr. Petrosky works at UH Regional Hospitals - Geauga Campus in Chardon, OH with other offices in Ravenna, OH, Cleveland, OH and Geneva, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sudish Murthy, MD
Dr. Sudish Murthy, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
Dr. Cristiano Quintini, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center
    13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 214-3341
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    UH Portage Medical Center Specialty Clinic
    6847 N Chestnut St, Ravenna, OH 44266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 214-3341
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cleveland Medical Center
    11000 Euclid Ave # Lakeside Fl 7, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000
  4. 4
    Geneva Hospital Surgery Clinic
    870 W Main St # 200, Geneva, OH 44041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 214-3341
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clinton Memorial Hospital
  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenomegaly Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trauma and Critical Care  Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petrosky?

    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr Petrosky saved my life. I was on my way to immobility due to my size, but I was afraid of the surgery. When I had a gallbladder attack, he sat me down and gave me all of the details that I needed to understand that the surgery was my best option. He worked with me for 6 months to lose 110 lbs and then I had the surgery and lost another 160 lbs. I am a different person and I have a whole new life. And I owe it all to him.
    Meghan — Aug 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petrosky to family and friends

    Dr. Petrosky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petrosky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD.

    About Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881959013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacob Petrosky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.